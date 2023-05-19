News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on hopes of debt ceiling deal

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 19, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

May 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday on optimism that a deal to avoid a catastrophic U.S. debt default could be reached over the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 47.04 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 33,582.95.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.10 points, or 0.15%, at 4,204.15, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 20.63 points, or 0.16%, to 12,709.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

