US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on earnings cheer

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in Caterpillar, Merck and Ford after upbeat quarterly earnings, shrugging off data that showed U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter.

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in Caterpillar, Merck and Ford after upbeat quarterly earnings, shrugging off data that showed U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 54.72 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 35,545.41.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.16 points, or 0.25%, at 4,562.84, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 68.90 points, or 0.45%, to 15,304.74 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular