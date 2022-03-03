US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on banks, megacap boost

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Thursday, powered by banks and megacap growth stocks that led a rally in the previous session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pointed to a cautious tightening amid the Ukraine crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 81.52 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,972.87.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.77 points, or 0.34%, at 4,401.31, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 85.57 points, or 0.62%, to 13,837.59 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.