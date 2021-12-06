US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on banks, energy boost

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after declining sharply last week on Omicron and taper fears, with investors favoring banks, energy and economy-linked stocks against technology and growth-heavy shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 53.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,633.43.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.94 points, or 0.22%, at 4,548.37, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 32.16 points, or 0.21%, to 15,117.63 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

