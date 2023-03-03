US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as yields pull back

March 03, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

March 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as Treasury yields took a breather from a week-long rally sparked by worries that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 72.76 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 33,076.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.67 points, or 0.42%, at 3,998.02, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 61.67 points, or 0.54%, to 11,524.65 at the opening bell.

