US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as tech stocks rebound, oil drops

Devik Jain Reuters
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as technology and growth stocks rebounded, while weaker-than-expected private payrolls data and a slide in oil prices helped ease some worries about inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 36.28 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 31,827.15.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.51 points, or 0.36%, at 4,000.67, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 89.42 points, or 0.75%, to 11,972.56 at the opening bell.

