US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as tech-related stocks gain

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as easing government bond yields lifted some high-growth stocks, while investors awaited business activity data and Federal Reserve Chair's testimony to Congress.

June 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as easing government bond yields lifted some high-growth stocks, while investors awaited business activity data and Federal Reserve Chair's testimony to Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 87.20 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 30,570.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.82 points, or 0.39%, at 3,774.71, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 84.60 points, or 0.77%, to 11,137.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular