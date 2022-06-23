US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as tech-related stocks gain

June 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as easing government bond yields lifted some high-growth stocks, while investors awaited business activity data and Federal Reserve Chair's testimony to Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 87.20 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 30,570.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.82 points, or 0.39%, at 3,774.71, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 84.60 points, or 0.77%, to 11,137.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

