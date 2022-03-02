US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as Powell says rate hikes on track

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after a bruising start to the week, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would start raising rates this month despite uncertainties stemming from the Ukraine crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 84.56 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 33,379.51.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.30 points, or 0.38%, at 4,322.56, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 65.07 points, or 0.48%, to 13,597.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

