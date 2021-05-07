US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as mega-cap stocks rise

May 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, powered by a rally in mega-cap stocks after a downbeat jobs report eased valuation concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 29.74 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,578.27.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.72 points, or 0.21%, at 4,210.34, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 90.25 points, or 0.66%, to 13,723.09 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

