US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as investors gear up for another big rate hike

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting cues on the length and depth of further policy tightening to tame surging price pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 113.2 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 30819.39. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 15.5 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 3871.4​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 41.2 points, or 0.36%, to 11466.21 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.