US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as investors gear up for another big rate hike

Wall Street opens higher as investors gear up for another big rate hike

Ankika Biswas
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting cues on the length and depth of further policy tightening to tame surging price pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 113.2 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 30819.39. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 15.5 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 3871.4​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 41.2 points, or 0.36%, to 11466.21 at the opening bell.

