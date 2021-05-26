US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as Fed calms inflation worries

May 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped ease concerns over higher inflation, while a recent dip in bond yields supported tech-related stocks for a third straight session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 23.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34336.34. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 3.5 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4191.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 36.8 points, or 0.27%, to 13693.937 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

