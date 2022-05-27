US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as economic data allays growth worries
May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday as data showed strength in consumer spending and signs of peaking inflation, providing relief to investors worried about a sharp slowdown in economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 97.90 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 32,735.09.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.59 points, or 0.48%, at 4,077.43, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 129.04 points, or 1.10%, to 11,869.69 at the opening bell.
