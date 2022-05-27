US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as economic data allays growth worries

US Markets
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday as data showed strength in consumer spending and signs of peaking inflation, providing relief to investors worried about a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 97.90 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 32,735.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.59 points, or 0.48%, at 4,077.43, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 129.04 points, or 1.10%, to 11,869.69 at the opening bell.

