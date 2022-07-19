US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as earnings gather steam

July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as earnings season moves past big banks, with investors keeping a closing eye on the impact of stronger dollar on corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 93.30 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 31,165.91.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 29.88 points, or 0.78%, at 3,860.73, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 154.95 points, or 1.36%, to 11,515.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

