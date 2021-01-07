US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as Democrats win Senate control

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow near record levels as bets on more pandemic aid under a Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress eclipsed data showing elevated levels of unemployment claims.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow near record levels as bets on more pandemic aid under a Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress eclipsed data showing elevated levels of unemployment claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 71.8 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 30901.18. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 16.6 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 3764.71​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 126.5 points, or 0.99%, to 12867.34 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular