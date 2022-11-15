US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as data points to cooling inflation

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after a lower-than-expected rise in U.S. producer prices boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve would shift to smaller interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 219.2 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 33755.94. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 49.2 points, or 1.24%, to 4006.41​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 278.6 points, or 2.49%, to 11474.82 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

