US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as bond yields retreat

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by big technology companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 104.76 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 31,187.32. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.26 points, or 0.25%, at 3,762.01, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.35 points, or 0.07%, to 10,867.07 at the opening bell.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

