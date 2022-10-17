US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as BofA gains on earnings beat

Ankika Biswas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, following better-than-expected results from Bank of America that were underpinned by the Federal Reserve's rapid rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 424.8 points, or 1.43%, at the open to 30,059.58. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 55.6 points, or 1.55%, at the open to 3,638.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 254.3 points, or 2.46%, to 10,575.647 at the opening bell.

