US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as bank stocks, Nike gain

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as bank shares gained on growing bets of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and sportswear maker Nike rose after upbeat quarterly results.

March 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as bank shares gained on growing bets of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and sportswear maker Nike rose after upbeat quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.25 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,583.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.92 points, or 0.18%, at 4,469.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 27.97 points, or 0.20%, to 13,866.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular