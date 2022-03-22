US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as bank stocks, Nike gain

March 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as bank shares gained on growing bets of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and sportswear maker Nike rose after upbeat quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.25 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,583.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.92 points, or 0.18%, at 4,469.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 27.97 points, or 0.20%, to 13,866.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

