US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of services activity data; PayPal shines

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after two days of declines as focus shifted to services activity data due later in the session for more clues on the health of the economy, while PayPal soared after raising its forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 118.04 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 32,514.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.77 points, or 0.41%, at 4,107.96, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 85.12 points, or 0.69%, to 12,433.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

