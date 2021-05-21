US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of key U.S. business surveys

May 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous session, as attention shifted to business surveys at the end of a volatile week of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 37.8 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34121.91. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 9.5 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 4168.61​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 80.4 points, or 0.59%, to 13616.186 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

