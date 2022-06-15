US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of Fed's rate decision

Anisha Sircar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

June 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in beaten-down growth and bank stocks, with investors waiting to see how high the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to quell inflation at its policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 205.67 points, or 0.68%, at the open to 30,570.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 28.57 points, or 0.76%, at 3,764.05, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 140.06 points, or 1.29%, to 10,968.40 at the opening bell.

