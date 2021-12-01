US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after virus-driven rout

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday, recovering from a sharp sell-off triggered by concerns over rising inflation and the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday, recovering from a sharp sell-off triggered by concerns over rising inflation and the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 195.22 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 34,678.94.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 35.82 points, or 0.78%, at 4,602.82. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 214.58 points, or 1.38%, to 15,752.27 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular