US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after two-day selloff

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday with banks and megacap growth shares rising on the last day of a week that saw heightened volatility on concerns about the impact of rising inflation and interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 173.81 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 31,426.94.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.97 points, or 0.69%, at 3,927.76, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 154.18 points, or 1.35%, to 11,542.67 at the opening bell.

