US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after three-day slump

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday with investors buying into beaten-down banks and megacap growth stocks following a three-day sell-off on concerns over aggressive monetary tightening and slowing economic growth.

May 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday with investors buying into beaten-down banks and megacap growth stocks following a three-day sell-off on concerns over aggressive monetary tightening and slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 258.4 points, or 0.80%, at the open to 32504.09. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 43.9 points, or 1.10%, at the open to 4035.18​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 277.1 points, or 2.38%, to 11900.343 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular