US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after three-day selloff

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, as investors picked up beaten-down stocks following a three-day selloff last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 122.30 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 29,419.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.85 points, or 0.22%, at 3,647.51, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.54 points, or 0.07%, to 10,659.95 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.