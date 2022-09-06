US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after selloff

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors returned from the Labor Day weekend to pick up beaten-down stocks following a recent selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 25.35 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 31,343.79. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.63 points, or 0.17%, at 3,930.89, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 12.16 points, or 0.10%, to 11,643.03 at the opening bell.

