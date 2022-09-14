US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after rout on rate hike worries

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday following a sharp selloff in the previous session after red-hot inflation data fanned worries about how much and how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday following a sharp selloff in the previous session after red-hot inflation data fanned worries about how much and how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 36.05 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 31,141.02.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.04 points, or 0.20%, at 3,940.73, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 46.83 points, or 0.40%, to 11,680.41 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular