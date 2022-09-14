US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after rout on rate hike worries

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday following a sharp selloff in the previous session after red-hot inflation data fanned worries about how much and how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 36.05 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 31,141.02.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.04 points, or 0.20%, at 3,940.73, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 46.83 points, or 0.40%, to 11,680.41 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

