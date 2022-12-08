US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after recent selloff

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday following a recent selloff, sparked by renewed fears that aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could tip the world's largest economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 98.05 points, or 0.29%, to 33,695.97 at the open. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.87 points, or 0.35%, at 3,947.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.78 points, or 0.48%, to 11,011.33 at the opening bell.

