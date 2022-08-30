US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after Jackson Hole shock, data eyed

US Markets
Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after two sessions of losses on fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, with investors looking ahead to data on consumer confidence and job openings later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 64.85 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 32,163.84.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.64 points, or 0.26%, at 4,041.25, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 75.39 points, or 0.63%, to 12,093.06 at the opening bell.

