US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after Fed-driven selloff

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, following a selloff in the previous session after the Federal Reserve dashed hopes for early interest rate cuts, with focus now on economic data and Big Tech earnings later in the day.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.46 points, or 0.32%, at 4,861.11, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 90.01 points, or 0.59%, to 15,254.02 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 25.04 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 38,175.34.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

