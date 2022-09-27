US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after brutal selloff
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, after five sessions of relentless selling on worries of a rate-hike induced economic slowdown.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 159.1 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 29419.88. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 31.4 points, or 0.86%, at the open to 3686.44, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 152.4 points, or 1.41%, to 10955.288 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
