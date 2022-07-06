US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat with focus on Fed meeting minutes

July 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month for clues on the health of the economy and the pace of interest rate hikes to combat high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 10.52 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 30,957.30.The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.59 points, or 0.02%, at 3,831.98, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 15.66 points, or 0.14%, to 11,337.90 at the opening bell.

