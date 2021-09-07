US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat on worries over slowing economic recovery

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Tuesday, as worries over the slowing pace of economic recovery overshadowed hopes that the Federal Reserve would maintain its accommodative stance a little longer after a soft U.S. payrolls report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 4.15 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,373.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.05 points, or 0.00%, at 4,535.38, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 12.47 points, or 0.08%, to 15,375.98 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

