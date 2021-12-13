US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat; Fed meeting eyed

Bansari Mayur Kamdar
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Monday as investors braced for a Federal Reserve meeting later this week, while Apple Inc's shares continued climbing as it neared $3 trillion in market capitalization.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 12.06 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 35,958.93.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.72 points, or 0.04%, at 4,710.30, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 9.33 points, or 0.06%, to 15,621.27 at the opening bell.

