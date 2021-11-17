US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat as investors assess rate hike prospects

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Wednesday as investors fretted over early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after strong retail earnings and data showed an economic recovery was on track.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 17.48 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 36,159.70.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.60 points, or 0.01%, at 4,701.50, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.24 points to 15,973.62 at the opening bell.

