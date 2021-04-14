US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat as big banks kick off earnings season

April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan kicked off the first-quarter corporate earnings season, against the backdrop of a swift vaccine-led global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 8.32 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,668.95.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.01 points, or -0.00%, at 4,141.58, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.98 points, or 0.06%, to 14,004.08 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

