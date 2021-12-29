US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat amid thin volumes

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes opened little changed on Wednesday amid thin trading volumes, as caution kicked in after daily U.S. COVID-19 infections hit a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 22.93 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 36,421.14.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.29 points, or 0.05%, at 4,788.64, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 13.20 points, or 0.08%, to 15,794.92 at the opening bell.

