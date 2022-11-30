US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat ahead of Powell speech

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely watched for signs of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes by the central bank.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.45 points, or 0.01%, at 3,957.18, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 11.42 points, or 0.10%, to 10,995.20 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 57.10 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,795.43.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.