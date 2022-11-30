US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat ahead of Powell speech

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 30, 2022 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely watched for signs of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes by the central bank.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.45 points, or 0.01%, at 3,957.18, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 11.42 points, or 0.10%, to 10,995.20 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 57.10 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,795.43.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.