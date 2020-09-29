US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat ahead of first presidential debate

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 23.82 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 27,560.24. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.68 points, or 0.02%, at 3,350.92, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.52 points, or 0.08%, to 11,109.00 at the opening bell.

