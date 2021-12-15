US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat ahead of Fed announcement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Wednesday as the latest readings on inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve might announce a speedier winddown of its pandemic-era monetary stimulus later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.17 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,549.35.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.37 points, or 0.05%, at 4,636.46, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.93 points, or 0.05%, to 15,230.71 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

