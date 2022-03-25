US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat after tech-driven rally

March 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Friday after a technology stocks-driven rally in the previous sessions, as investors weighed concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the possibility of bigger interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 5.55 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,702.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.75 points, or 0.06%, at 4,522.91, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 2.88 points, or 0.02%, to 14,194.72 at the opening bell.

