US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat after soft jobs data

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened largely flat on Friday after data pointed to weaker-than-expected job growth, while a rise in wages fueled concerns about higher inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 13.12 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 36,249.59.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.61 points, or 0.03%, at 4,697.66, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.85 points, or 0.10%, to 15,095.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

