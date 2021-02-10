US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens at record levels ahead of Powell talk

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates, while investors looked to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the pace of an economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 52.2 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 31428.02. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 9.6 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 3920.78​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 85.6 points, or 0.61%, to 14093.347 at the opening bell.

