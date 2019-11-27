US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens at record highs on trade optimism, upbeat data

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes notched fresh record highs at the open on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes notched fresh record highs at the open on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.79 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 28,156.47. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.97 points, or 0.16%, at 3,145.49, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 21.66 points, or 0.25%, to 8,669.60 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular