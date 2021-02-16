US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens at record high on stimulus, recovery bets

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened at all-time highs on Tuesday, with investors piling into economically sensitive stocks on hopes of more fiscal aid to lift the world's biggest economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 13.7 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 31472.08. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 4.8 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 3939.61​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 56.7 points, or 0.40%, to 14152.215 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

