US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street muted at open as focus turns to Fed

March 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued on Monday after logging their best week in six, as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's meeting this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.2 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 32798.84. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.4 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 3942.96, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 3.6 points, or 0.03%, to 13323.472 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

