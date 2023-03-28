US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street muted at open after recent bounce; banks in focus

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 28, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Medha Singh for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Tuesday following a three-day rally in the S&P 500 and the Dow that was fueled by support measures for the banking sector and a deal for Silicon Valley Bank assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2.77 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 32,434.85.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.40 points, or 0.09%, at 3,974.13, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 16.07 points, or 0.14%, to 11,752.76 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0592; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

