US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street mixed at open with Black Friday sales in focus

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 25, 2022 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were mixed at the open on Friday, with investors closely monitoring the major retailers as Black Friday sales began against the backdrop of stubbornly high inflation and worries about a potential recession next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.0 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34213.04. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 3.9 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4023.34​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 54.3 points, or 0.48%, to 11231 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

