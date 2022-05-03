US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street mixed at open as earnings disappoint

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock indexes were mixed at the open on Tuesday after a slew of underwhelming earnings reports, while investors braced for a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week to tame surging prices.

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were mixed at the open on Tuesday after a slew of underwhelming earnings reports, while investors braced for a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week to tame surging prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 24.59 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,086.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.40 points, or 0.11%, at 4,159.78, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.56 points, or 0.20%, to 12,511.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular