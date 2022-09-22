US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street mixed at open after Fed-driven selloff

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Thursday as investors assessed the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's fight against inflation on economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.7 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 30,204.52. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 7.6 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 3782.36​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 52.8 points, or 0.47%, to 11167.384 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

